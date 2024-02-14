Corgi welcomes new baby in major meet-cute: "We’re all crying now"
New York, New York - The internet is smitten with how a corgi reacts to the arrival of his newest family member, in a major meet-cute.
Bryan Reisberg and his girlfriend Alexandra Garyn were already the proud parents of an eight-year-old Welsh corgi pembroke named Maxine.
But the two recently welcomed their first human baby on February 8, named Ellis.
The New York couple was very excited to see how their beloved dog would react to their newborn, so they filmed the first interaction between the two – and it's adorable.
In the clip, posted to TikTok and Instagram, Reisberg brings the newborn into their apartment to meet Maxine, while new mom Alexandra films.
The corgi impatiently waits at the front door for his human. When the new dad comes in with a baby in tow, the dog is definitely intrigued.
This corgi's reaction is too sweet
Once the dog, dad, and newborn are on the couch, Maxine starts to sniff the baby in her human's arms.
After a few seconds, Maxine appears to accept the new addition by laying her head gently on the baby's chest.
The dog's sweet gesture makes the new dad tear up, while Alexandra sniffles behind the camera. The corgi then proceeds to give the baby a few doggie kisses.
The sugary sweet scene has overwhelmed TikTokers. "This is so gut-wrenchingly beautiful," commented one user while congratulating the new parents.
"We’re all crying now," another wrote.
"Dogs know! They understand the baby is the newest little member of 'the pack!' She will protect him," claimed another TikTok user.
The cute video boasts more than 2 million views on Instagram and TikTok combined.
Cover photo: Collage: Screnshot/Instagram/Maxine the Fluffy Corgi