Corgi welcomes new baby in major meet-cute: "We’re all crying now"

New York, New York - T he internet is smitten with how a corgi reacts to the arrival of his newest family member, in a major meet-cute.

A corgi named Maxine has the sweetest reaction to her new baby sibling. © Collage: Screnshot/Instagram/Maxine the Fluffy Corgi

Bryan Reisberg and his girlfriend Alexandra Garyn were already the proud parents of an eight-year-old Welsh corgi pembroke named Maxine.

But the two recently welcomed their first human baby on February 8, named Ellis.

The New York couple was very excited to see how their beloved dog would react to their newborn, so they filmed the first interaction between the two – and it's adorable.

In the clip, posted to TikTok and Instagram, Reisberg brings the newborn into their apartment to meet Maxine, while new mom Alexandra films.

The corgi impatiently waits at the front door for his human. When the new dad comes in with a baby in tow, the dog is definitely intrigued.