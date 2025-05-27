Dog is adorably overjoyed to see his BFF neighbor after returning from vacation!

Michigan - Toby the dog is always a welcome guest at his neighbor Colleen Smith's house! And he was more excited than ever to see her after they were separated for a week, as a sweet video shows.

Toby the dog is always a welcome guest at his neighbor Colleen Smith's house. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@colleensmith419

Almost every day, the dog comes by to visit Smith and her own dog Willie.

According to the young woman, Toby's owners are elderly, and he loves coming over to play.

Sweet Toby was on vacation for a week, however, and he clearly missed his neighbors while he was away.

In the viral clip, Toby can be seen lurking around from afar.

"I was watching TV in my room and I heard his little bark outside my window," the dog owner wrote in the onscreen text.

"Of course I had to go say hello," she continued, adding that "he is the HAPPIEST dog I ever met."

After Toby finished his rounds, he waited in the grass for someone to come and greet him. Soon enough, Smith is outside, walking towards her animal buddy.

Toby can no longer contain himself when she pets him and does a few joyful laps in front of her to express his excitement.

"He's the best neighbor around," she concluded.

But where is her four-legged friend Willie in the recording? The cheeky caption next to the video gives a hint.

"I missed Toby but I don't think Willie did," she writes, adding a laughing emoji.

