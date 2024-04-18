Dog politely knocks on neighbors' door for the sweetest reason!

Los Angeles, California - When Nicole Huynh heard knocking at the front door, she thought it was a delivery person. Instead, she looked down to see the neightbor's dog !

The reason?

Huynh, who only recently moved into the house in Los Angeles, also has a dog named Fia!

"We were so taken back by her human-like personality, Pita walked herself over and knocked just like a kid would do," Huynh told Newsweek.

"Pita quickly figured out that we came to the door when she knocked, so now whenever the neighbors are in their yard or outside, she walks over to our door and knocks to come and play."

But wait – does Pita the dog really knock on the front door like a human?