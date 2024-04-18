Dog politely knocks on neighbors' door for the sweetest reason!
Los Angeles, California - When Nicole Huynh heard knocking at the front door, she thought it was a delivery person. Instead, she looked down to see the neightbor's dog!
The reason?
Huynh, who only recently moved into the house in Los Angeles, also has a dog named Fia!
"We were so taken back by her human-like personality, Pita walked herself over and knocked just like a kid would do," Huynh told Newsweek.
"Pita quickly figured out that we came to the door when she knocked, so now whenever the neighbors are in their yard or outside, she walks over to our door and knocks to come and play."
But wait – does Pita the dog really knock on the front door like a human?
Viral TikTok clips show dog's adorable knocking!
Huynh posted a series of viral videos to TikTok showing Pita the doggo in action.
The sweet moment was filmed several times over by Huynh's doorbell camera.
In the clips, the pup politely knocks and scratches at the door several times, then waits there obediently until Fia's owner lets her in!
Pita greets her human neighbor with a happy wag of her tail each time. And then the dog BFFs can finally play together!
Huynh is delighted with the dogs' adorable friendship: "Seeing Pita on the doorbell reminds me of how kids play together in the neighborhood. She comes over and asks very nicely to play, and – of course – we could never say no!"
"We enjoy having her around, and it's brought us closer to our neighbors. Pita and Fia's relationship has brought us so much joy and brought some very special people into our lives as well," Huynh added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thai.and.nicole