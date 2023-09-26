Dog saved from dangerously hot car as rescuer confronts owner

Pomona, California - Arlene Hernandez heard a Chihuahua desperately barking and whining for help from inside a hot car where it had been left by its careless owner.

The poor Chihuahua was left panting in the dangerously hot car. © Screenshot/TikTok/@lifeofarlene

"Dogs are my weakness. It broke my heart to hear that dog crying," Hernandez told Newsweek about the now-viral incident that occurred in late July. That day, the temperature had been 86 degrees Fahrenheit outside and was even hotter inside the car.

Hernandez waited for a few minutes, asking around if anyone had seen the owner. When there was still no sign of the dog's owner, she called the police and then animal control to help rescue the pup.

"The police tried as much as they could – they tried to open the window and to unlock the car. They were playing with the door for about 30 minutes, and they called animal control, but they would take another hour," Hernandez said.

The cops ended up leaving without finding a solution, but time was running out for the poor pooch, and drastic measures were about to become necessary.