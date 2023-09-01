Dog waits days outside hospital for owner to return in heartbreaking rescue

Compton, California - A loyal dog broke hospital employees' hearts as she waited outside for her owner to return after being admitted to the emergency room, but a reunion tragically never came.

A loyal dog waited for 10 days outside a hospital in California, hoping her owner would eventually return. © Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall

Suzette Hall, the founder of the animal shelter Logan's Legacy, was called to Martin Luther King Hospital in Compton, California, to pick up the pup.

"She didn't know [her owner had died], so she just kept waiting," Hall told The Dodo this week.

"Every time someone would walk out, she would look to see if they were her dad, but they never were."

After the patient's death, hospital staff tried to rescue the waiting dog, she said, but the furry friend stubbornly refused.

"This sweet little baby girl literally waited 10 days," Hall explained.

Even when a hurricane brought terrible rain, the dog continued to wait and slept in the rain.

When the storm passed, Hall started her attempt to rescue the four-legged friend, and she managed to do it with one simple trick.

