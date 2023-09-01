Dog waits days outside hospital for owner to return in heartbreaking rescue
Compton, California - A loyal dog broke hospital employees' hearts as she waited outside for her owner to return after being admitted to the emergency room, but a reunion tragically never came.
Suzette Hall, the founder of the animal shelter Logan's Legacy, was called to Martin Luther King Hospital in Compton, California, to pick up the pup.
"She didn't know [her owner had died], so she just kept waiting," Hall told The Dodo this week.
"Every time someone would walk out, she would look to see if they were her dad, but they never were."
After the patient's death, hospital staff tried to rescue the waiting dog, she said, but the furry friend stubbornly refused.
"This sweet little baby girl literally waited 10 days," Hall explained.
Even when a hurricane brought terrible rain, the dog continued to wait and slept in the rain.
When the storm passed, Hall started her attempt to rescue the four-legged friend, and she managed to do it with one simple trick.
Loyal dog rescued after waiting at the hospital
With warm, delicious-smelling treats, Hall managed to attract the attention of Hilary, as the pup has since been named in reference to the hurricane she survived.
Since the treats were in a cage that the dog walked into, Hall had an easy time securing her. She closed the cage door, only to let Hilary out again soon after.
"I just snuggled her and snuggled her," Hall said.
"The saddest part is, even after I trapped her, she was still looking straight ahead at the emergency room door, like, 'He's gotta be coming out,'" she added. "It was such an emotional rescue for me."
Hilary has since settled in, to some extent, at the shelter, and Hall now hopes to find the perfect second family for her.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Suzette Hall