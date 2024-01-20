Dogs wearing crocheted hats are everything you never knew you needed

These dog siblings are going viral on Instagram for their owner's ridiculously impressive crochet-ing skills – but where would a fashion designer be without her models?

At 975,000 likes and counting, the post's comments section is full to bursting – and oddly divisive.

If you want to see all of the 90-some unique crochet costumes in one place, the account has a viral compilation video to show off the greatest hits!

Expertly woven crochet headpieces have transformed these patient puppers into everything from sunflowers to snowmen to broccoli.

The account mostly consists of videos showing the precious doggos rocking their mama's whimsical crochet masterpieces.

Rescue pups Sookie and Ivy have a popular Insta account under the eponymous handle @sookieandivy .

The dog owner has playfully addressed the hate in a few cheeky Instagram videos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sookieandivy

Many comments are supportive of the account.

"When I saw 1-90, I thought, there's no way...but sure enough, you did 90," marveled one fan. "In fact, you made almost double that. Incredible."

"OMG… this is what social media was MADE for!!!" gushed a second, with another adding, "I'll never be the same after this."

"I had a favourite until I had another favourite and then another one," one fan chimed in.

The positive messages are interspersed with concern for the well-being of the dogs, however.

"Im sorry. You may be a top crafts person but you can tell from their faces these dogs are NOT happy hounds," reads one critical comment. "When i was a kid our vet told me dogs don’t like being laughed at, a message, sadly, borne out here."

Another added, "Your work is great but it is sad. It’s humiliating. Dogs have feelings. They are not mushrooms or donuts or watermelon."

Other commenters defended the silly hats: "'The dogs don’t look happy' - y’all. Y’all realize dogs don’t have same facial expressions as humans, right?"

"Excellent job! and I can confidently say as a vet that those doggos are perfectly content to wait for their treats while wearing their hats. ignore the rest," added another.

While some pets tolerate wearing costumes better than others, the owner has playfully addressed the hate in a few other videos.