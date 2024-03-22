German Shepherd can't help but play rough with kitten sister in hilarious clip

TikTok can't get enough of the antagonistic dynamic between this cat and dog. Thankfully, no kittens were harmed in this hysterical clip!

By Christian Norm

Ohio - TikTok can't get enough of the antagonistic dynamic between this cat and dog. Thankfully, no kittens were harmed in this hysterical clip!

This German Shepard loves to bother her cat sister... and sometimes forgets her strength!
This German Shepard loves to bother her cat sister... and sometimes forgets her strength!

A TikToker from Ohio was convinced that her German Shepherd named Remi wanted a cat friend and that the big dog could handle it.

In the subtitle of the wild clip, Remi says, "Pls get me a kitty, I'll be gentle I promise."

However, this 24-year-old's trust in her pooch may have been misguided, as the next bit of the video shows Remi with her new housemate: a cat named Willow.

Remi is seen standing menacingly over Willow before smooshing her little head into the bed with her paw.

"She was not gentle. She has no self-control," Remi's owner joked in subsequent subtitles. "The kitty is her favorite toy. She loves the kitty."

Per the caption, "No kitties were harmed" in the making of the video.

TikTokers think this less-than-tender "love" is hysterical, and the clip now boasts over two million views!

Owner dishes on dog and cat's viral bond

Remi tried to get Willow to play with her by squishing the cat with her paw.
Remi tried to get Willow to play with her by squishing the cat with her paw.

The TikTok creator told Newsweek that despite the dog's aggression in the clip, Willow the cat has also been one to start fights with her sibling!

"A pretty even shot at who started the play-fighting these days. This video just happened to catch Remi being the instigator," the young woman said.

She added that this clip just shows the two "sisters being sisters."

The owner said that Remi and Willow don't fight all the time, and they even like to snuggle and nuzzle up to each other!

There's another cute TikTok of Willow provoking Remi with bites and swats, showing that she doesn't take her sister's attitude sitting down!

