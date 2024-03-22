German Shepherd can't help but play rough with kitten sister in hilarious clip

Ohio - TikTok can't get enough of the antagonistic dynamic between this cat and dog . Thankfully, no kittens were harmed in this hysterical clip!

This German Shepard loves to bother her cat sister... and sometimes forgets her strength! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/thatpup_remington

A TikToker from Ohio was convinced that her German Shepherd named Remi wanted a cat friend and that the big dog could handle it.

In the subtitle of the wild clip, Remi says, "Pls get me a kitty, I'll be gentle I promise."

However, this 24-year-old's trust in her pooch may have been misguided, as the next bit of the video shows Remi with her new housemate: a cat named Willow.

Remi is seen standing menacingly over Willow before smooshing her little head into the bed with her paw.

"She was not gentle. She has no self-control," Remi's owner joked in subsequent subtitles. "The kitty is her favorite toy. She loves the kitty."

Per the caption, "No kitties were harmed" in the making of the video.

TikTokers think this less-than-tender "love" is hysterical, and the clip now boasts over two million views!