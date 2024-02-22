Boo! "Ghost" dog wanders the desert until animal lovers step in

Tucson, Arizona - A dog named Ghost is a real survivor, as he weathered life in the Arizona desert for at least nine long months.

Ghost had been braving the dangers of the desert since at least May last year. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Lost and Stray Response Squad

Boo!

Animal lovers in Tuscon, Arizona were relieved when a dog named Ghost was finally nailed down to ensure his safe rescue.

Residents first spotted the dog wandering in the desert in May 2023, KGUN 9 reported. It is unclear where he originally came from.

The white pup didn't have a collar and didn't want to be caught, so the neighbors left food and water outside for him – who, like his namesake, would appear, then vanish.

Residents and animal welfare activists became increasingly concerned and started working to rescue him after they spotted him cornered by aggressive coyotes.

Per the local animal rescue team Lost and Stray Response Squad, locating him proved difficult. A volunteer explained on Facebook that catching and "containing" the dog was a challenge, as Ghost "can climb and jump very high, so he outsmarted our every move."

The community refused to give up on the doggo.