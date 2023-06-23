Golden retriever puppy ploy has TikTok in stitches

Nala is still a young dog , but sometimes the golden retriever just gets into mischief. When the pup was caught in the act of chewing the TV remote, she showed off her acting talent in hysterical style.

Nala the golden retriever bit off the top of the remote control. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/jfbailey226

Do you believe this tricky puppy?

The golden just couldn't help herself from gnawing on the remote control, and as a now viral TikTok video shows, she chomped off the top of it! The remote even had wads of golden fur stuck inside.

Her owners noticed the naughty deed quite quickly, but when Nala was confronted about her actions, the dog decided to put on a show.

In the clip, she's seen laying down on her back with her paws up, eyes closed, and pretending to be dead.

Yet, her humans were not easily deceived by her showmanship – although it did cause them some serious belly laughs.

The video of the dog's funny ploy has been viewed more than 655,000 times on TikTok, and users just can't get enough.