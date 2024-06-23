Golden Retriever throws the world's cutest tantrum in hysterical video!

Ohio - This stubborn dog didn't feel like going home after a walk, so he threw a tantrum in protest.

Talk about a drama queen!

Over 8.6 million viewers and counting have enjoyed the silly antics of this adorable Golden Retriever!



After a walk in the rain and certainly a lot of romping around, the furry friend was supposed to head back home.

Unfortunately, the lazy pooch wasn't in the mood for that and resisted the end of the walk with all of his four-pawed might.



The video shows how the determined pup first freed himself from his harness and then threw himself back-first onto the rain-soaked asphalt in overblown despair.

Eventually, the doggo's human had to pick up the large animal and hoist him into the car to go home.

This was no easy feat, as the dog seemed to be heavy and was definitely not cooperating with his master's attempts.

The commenters had fun with this one!

"Carry me, dad," wrote one user as another added, "I'm just a baby."

Many Golden Retriever owners commiserated with the over-the-top behavior, writing, "Total golden retriever move," and "Ah yes, life with a golden."