Great Dane's reaction to new Chihuahua sibling delights millions
It's not unusual for dogs of two different breeds to get along well together, but the size difference between this duo is ridiculous!
Dexter the one-year-old Great Dane no longer lives alone with his owners as Pete – a mix of a Chihuahua and Chinese crested dog – has recently moved in.
Of course, the huge difference in size between the two pooches is immediately noticeable.
But the dogs don't seem to care about their size difference at all!
According to their owners, they have been "best friends" ever since they started living together.
Unlikely dog friendship garners millions of TikTok views
On their shared TikTok channel, the animals can be seen romping, cuddling, and wrestling with each other.
Great Dane Dexter is very gentle, although he could easily swallow his playmate in one gulp.
Pete, who is not at all afraid of his giant brother, courageously teases Dexter and shows him that, despite his small size, he also wants to have a say.
Viewers are completely enchanted by this bizarre friendship as videos of the doggos have been racking up millions of views!
"The Rock and Kevin Hart," joked one user in the comments of a video with 9 million views and counting.
"Great Dane = gentle giant! My experience is little dogs are more feisty," wrote a second.
"I hope you are still careful and don't leave them unattended. accidents can happen," added another, who identified themself as the "owner of 4 pound chuhuahua and 145 pount maremma sheepdog."
Have you ever seen two such different dogs become besties before?
