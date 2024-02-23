Hot dog! "Oldest dog ever" title posthumously stripped from Bobi the dog
Conqueiros, Portugal - A review into the "oldest dog ever" has concluded that the case doesn't have enough proof to maintain the Guinness World Records title.
The Guinness World Records announced on Thursday that it no longer has the evidence to support a Rafeiro do Alentejo dog named Bobi's claim of being the "oldest dog ever."
Dogs of Bobi's breed typically live to be between 12 and 14 years old.
It was claimed that Bobi lived a shockingly long life of 31 years and 165 days when he died in October, however.
After Bobi was officially given the title of oldest dog in the world in February 2023, doubts about his age promoted Guinness to do a review.
“We take tremendous pride in ensuring as best we can the accuracy and integrity of all our record titles," said Mark McKinley, Director of Records at GWR, who also conducted the review.
"Following concerns raised by vets and other experts, both privately as well as within public commentary, and the findings of investigations conducted by some media outlets, we felt it important to open a review into Bobi’s record."
A central part of the review of Bobi's age revolved around the dog's microchip data, which proved inconclusive.
Bobi the dog's case lacks "conclusive evidence" to keep Guinness World Record title
Bobi's microchip data was used as evidence to prove the dog's birthday, and further review of this data, sourced from the Portuguese government database, was inconclusive.
Dog owners weren't required to prove their animal's birthdate before 2008, per Guinness' press release, and the veterinary statement provided as evidence of Bobi's age also cited this microchip data.
"Without any conclusive evidence available to us right now, we simply can’t retain Bobi as the record holder and honestly claim to maintain the high standards we set ourselves," McKinley further explained.
Guinness World Records has yet to announce a new record holder for the title.
McKinley said it may take some time to do so and that applicants interested in the title will need significant documentary evidence of their pet's age.
Cover photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP