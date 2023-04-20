"Polar bear" dog disappears in epic cross-sea adventure – then a text message changes everything

Gambell, Alaska - A dog from Alaska has returned home after an epic adventure. The Australian Shepherd disappeared without a trace for about a month, then inexplicably turned up nearly 150 miles away!

Nanuq the dog had a crazy adventure across the sea in Alaska, although much of it still remains a mystery. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Mandy Iworrigan

Nanuq the dog's name means "polar bear" in Siberian Yupik – and he certainly proved he can hang with the big guys!

Mandy Iworrigan, Nanuq's owner, told the Guardian that just over a month ago, she and her family visited a community on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Strait of Alaska when both Nanuq and her another four-legged friend named Starlight went missing.

While Starlight returned a few weeks later, Nanuq was nowhere to be found. Then, a text message from Mandy's father changed everything.

"My dad texted me and said, 'There’s a dog that looks like Nanuq in Wales,'" Iworrigan said, after he had seen posts on Facebook featuring the lost pup.

The kicker: the town of Wales, Alaska is 150 miles across the icy Bering Sea!

Her daughter then reactivated her Facebook account to take a look, and was shocked to see her missing pet.

"I was like, 'No freakin’ way! That’s our dog! What is he doing in Wales?'" she said.

Nanuq's journey to get there is certainly a wild mystery.

