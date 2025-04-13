Puppy falls in love at first sight with this giggling baby boy!
Ohio - When this puppy met a newborn baby, it was a moment to remember! Now, a video of the special meeting has enchanted countless users online.
The little boy's mother, who professionally breeds Goldendoodles in Ohio, was actually in the middle of taking photos of her dog Daisy's litter when it happened.
"Capturing the very first moment, my four month [old] and this puppy meet for the first time," reads the clip's onscreen text.
"He's never seen a puppy and she's never seen a baby until this day."
Little Lucky Charm was also a puppy from Daisy's latest litter and was due to be adopted soon – but the sweet four-legged friend only had eyes for the four-month-old lying on the floor on a blanket instead of the camera.
"I brought two puppies out at a time, one in the basket and one on the floor," she recalled.
"I heard giggling behind me, I turned around to find lucky charm cuddled up with my four month old."
In the video, you can see how the puppy fearlessly cuddles up to the baby, giving the happy boy several wet puppy kisses on the face.
Cute video shows heartwarming encounter between puppy and baby
"I can’t believe I captured such a sweet moment in time," the poster wrote, describing the bond between baby and puppy as "sweet" and "innocent."
For her, the moment is confirmation that Goldendoodles can be good family dogs!
At the time of the video, she hoped that Lucky Charm could be placed with a family who also had a child, and her wish came true.
A few days after the viral video was published, the dog was adopted by a loving family with young kids.
"They lost their family dog in January, actually on the day she was born, and they knew it was meant to be," the breeder explained on Instagram. "Sometimes the stars align and things fall into place."
"She said goodbye to her first baby love and went into the arms of her new family this afternoon," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sweetmagnoliadoodles