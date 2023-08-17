Puppy's reaction to student packing for college has TikTok in tears

Texas - When a TikToker named Chloe was packing for college, she found her dog had packed himself into her suitcase! The puppy's gesture broke her heart and makes millions of TikTokers shed a tear.

This puppy clearly didn't want his human Chloe to leave, and packed himself into her suitcase. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chloerenayy & Screenshot/TikTok/chloerenayy

"I'm not leaving," Chloe wrote in the caption of the TikTok vid.

The now-viral clip begins with the young woman putting her hand over her mouth. The subtitles read, "I was packing for college and left for a second," followed by three broken heart emojis.

The camera then pans to the college student's suitcase. Her family's puppy, a nine-week-old blue heeler, had laid down in her suitcase and was fast asleep. Guess this dog thought he was joining his human sister!

The TikTok video became a viral hit. It boasts over 9 million views and 2 million likes.