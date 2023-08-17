Puppy's reaction to student packing for college has TikTok in tears

Almost nine million users melt away on TikTok. The reason: A cute puppy doesn't want his mistress to leave, lays down in the student's suitcase.

By Christian Norm

Texas - When a TikToker named Chloe was packing for college, she found her dog had packed himself into her suitcase! The puppy's gesture broke her heart and makes millions of TikTokers shed a tear.

This puppy clearly didn't want his human Chloe to leave, and packed himself into her suitcase.
"I'm not leaving," Chloe wrote in the caption of the TikTok vid.

The now-viral clip begins with the young woman putting her hand over her mouth. The subtitles read, "I was packing for college and left for a second," followed by three broken heart emojis.

The camera then pans to the college student's suitcase. Her family's puppy, a nine-week-old blue heeler, had laid down in her suitcase and was fast asleep. Guess this dog thought he was joining his human sister!

The TikTok video became a viral hit. It boasts over 9 million views and 2 million likes.

TikTok is sobbing over viral video of dog in suitcase

Chloe can't believe her puppy wants to come with her to college.
TikTok users are weeping over the dog in its human's suitcase.

In the comments, they say finding their own dog in their bag would "destroy" and "break" them.

Some users are convinced if the dog is already "packed," she should just take him with her.

As one wrote, "I'd just close the suitcase and go cus at that point he's coming with me."

A few dog lovers urged the college student to dump her studies and stay home with the cute pup. One asked if she could study online.

One thing is clear, leaving your pets for any reason is tough. And as this cute clip proves, it can be heartbreaking.

