Rescue dog with a vampire-like grin captures hearts on TikTok

California - Bre Burger and her wife Amanda weren't looking to adopt another dog , but when they saw a picture of Marv, they fell instantly in love.

TikTokers love this dog's very toothy grin. © Screenshot/Instagram/bigmarvandhisteefs

The California couple knew that Marv had a disability, but that didn't stop them from falling head over heels for the vampire lookalike.

In fact, over the last eight years, the couple has adopted multiple dogs with disabilities.

The two got their first glimpse of Marv and his adorable grin while scrolling through social media. The little dog was actually being fostered by one of their friends, but was still looking for a forever home to call his own.

Amanda told The Dodo she couldn't stop thinking about the little pooch with the pointy teeth: "I couldn’t stop worrying about who he would end up with like he was already ours, so he just needed to be ours – that was the only way to ensure he got the best life he deserved."

She added, "I knew the level of care he would need and that most people wouldn’t give him that."