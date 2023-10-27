Rescue dog with a vampire-like grin captures hearts on TikTok
California - Bre Burger and her wife Amanda weren't looking to adopt another dog, but when they saw a picture of Marv, they fell instantly in love.
The California couple knew that Marv had a disability, but that didn't stop them from falling head over heels for the vampire lookalike.
In fact, over the last eight years, the couple has adopted multiple dogs with disabilities.
The two got their first glimpse of Marv and his adorable grin while scrolling through social media. The little dog was actually being fostered by one of their friends, but was still looking for a forever home to call his own.
Amanda told The Dodo she couldn't stop thinking about the little pooch with the pointy teeth: "I couldn’t stop worrying about who he would end up with like he was already ours, so he just needed to be ours – that was the only way to ensure he got the best life he deserved."
She added, "I knew the level of care he would need and that most people wouldn’t give him that."
Marv has tens of thousands of fans on social media
The sweet pooch with the pointy overbite moved into his forever home with Amanda and Bre in June 2023. Since then, Marv's humans have been posting vids and pics about his life, and he's got quite a following, boasting over 35,000 followers on TikTok.
"Marv has a genetic disorder, but we don’t know which one," Amanda explained. "He has a second row of teeth at the bottom and two long ones on top that always stand out to people."
The pup's tongue is also too short to reach into a bowl, so he can't eat on his own. His humans give him water with a syringe.
When it's meal time, Amanda says, "I sit [and] prop him up with towels, put a bib on him and feed him with a spoon. He looks so forward to it."
The Burger family loves that their dog and his goofy grin make social media users happy. "This little dog that some people see as 'broken' or 'ugly' because he looks different and can’t walk has the power to bring so much joy, and that is his little life’s purpose."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/bigmarvandhisteefs