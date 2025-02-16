Scientists reveal how to make dogs pay attention in new study

Vienna, Austria - Struggling to get your dog to fetch your slippers? Scientists who strapped eye-tracking helmets to a bunch of dogs have found the perfect tactic to get them to pay attention.

The best way to get dogs to follow directions is to point and stare at an object, a new study has found. © 123RF/Annaav

Both pointing and staring at an object is the best way for dog owners to get their pets to follow directions, according to a new study on Wednesday.

The owner's gaze and gesture are useful separately, "but combined they are stronger," lead study author Christoph Voelter of the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna told AFP.

The team of Austrian researchers put headgear on 20 dogs to detect exactly where the pooches looked when they were confronted with a range of scenarios.

The test subjects included eight mongrels as well as Staffordshire terriers, Australian shepherds, and poodles.

For the experiment conducted in the university's Clever Dog Lab, each canine faced a scientist on their knees. A bowl was placed on each side of the scientist, only one of which contained a hidden treat.

The dogs were then presented with five different scenarios, six times each. The scientists would point at the bowl while staring at the dog, or point and look at the bowl at the same time, or look only at the bowl.

They even used the classic prank that many dog owners play on their pets – they pretended to throw a ball in the direction of the bowl, while really keeping it in their hand.

Recordings from the headgear showed that the dogs fared best when the scientist both pointed and stared at the bowl that contained the treat.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they did the worst when the scientists pretended to throw the ball.