Senior dog gets surrendered to shelter for heartbreaking reason!

Charlotte, North Carolina - She's seen it all as an animal shelter director, but this dog 's case left Chrissy Elder of Forgotten Now Family Rescue speechless.

After thirteen years, a senior dog got dumped at the shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@chrissyrescuer

A dog named Elsie was a beloved pet for 13 years, per Elder's TikTok post.

When her family surrendered Elsie, they said they didn't have time for the senior dog.

"13 years of wagging her tail when they entered the room. 13 years of making their house a home," Chrissy Elder wrote in the caption of her TikTok post featuring a series of photos of the dog. "She was a loyal best friend... then they said she is requiring too much and they can't keep her anymore."

"Elsie does not belong in an animal shelter," said the outraged rescuer. "She belongs right back on her dog bed."

Elder said this senior dog deserved to enjoy her final years with a family that loves her.

Elder's TikTok post garnered lots of attention for the old doggo. It boasts over 50,000 views and counting!