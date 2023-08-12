TikTok's mini but mighty dogs take the internet by storm!

Meet the dynamic trio of pint-sized puppies captivating the world of TikTok, proving that size is no match for their mighty and adorable personalities.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Meet the dynamic trio of pint-sized puppies captivating TikTok, proving that size is no match for their mighty and adorable personalities.

These three miniature dogs on TikTok prove that even the smallest pups can have the biggest personalities! Get ready to meet Sabrina, Pepper, and Mia! These three teeny tiny pups are fighting to prove that size doesn't matter when it comes to packing a punch of cuteness and irresistible charm. Luckily for you, their owners managed to capture some of their most pawsome moments. Dogs Golden retriever makes a splash on TikTok with hilarious pool invasion Not afraid to speak their minds and give their owners a little bit of sass, these dogs prove how outrageous and confident they are, which has millions on TikTok laughing. Are you ready for some tiny tail-waggers? Check out these furry friends below!

Sabrina's fridge mission

Ever seen a Pomeranian take on a fridge? Now you have! In a clip by @sabrinathethumbelina, a small pup is all about getting her paws on some fresh treats. With over 900,000 likes, viewers can't get over this cute little puffball. One commented, "It looks like those toy dogs from the mall. Sounds like it too." Check out this cute little angel:

Pepper's postal drama

Picture this: you're having a chill day at home, and suddenly, the doorbell rings and it's the mailman with a delivery. Most of us would just go retrieve the mail, but not Pepper! She likes doing things her own way, especially when it comes to uninvited deliveries. This video by @pepperthepom_x will certainly make you giggle. So you think she's really as upset as she seems? Check it out for yourself:

Mia's mealtime etiquette

This clip by @mia.mini.maltipoo features a small dog learning the wise ways of patience. The pup's owner tries to teach her to wait for her food, while Mia has one paw poised in the air waiting to sprint and chow down. One viewer wrote, "I love how she put one paw back and gets in her stance like the runners do before take off." Check her out:

