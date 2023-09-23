Donkey gets dancing and prancing with unicorn friend in TikTok surprise

Greenwood, Arkansas - Cuddly animals and toys are for everyone, regardless of age... and even species! A little donkey has proven the point with his love for a pink unicorn .

Donkey the donkey was insanely happy about his new pink unicorn.

A donkey and a unicorn may seem like an unusual pairing, but the matchup has captivated TikTok.

TikToker Debbie Schluterman posts cute videos of her unusual pet, a nine-year-old donkey named Donkey.

In one incredibly cute video posted earlier this month, she shows how happy Donkey is to receive a surprise gift from her.

The short clip has delighted users on the social media platform and has now been viewed more than 2.8 million times.

As Debbie approaches the fence with a stuffed toy unicorn, the animal clearly gets excited, jumping back and forth along the fence and seeming incredibly happy.

When his owner finally throws the little pink unicorn into his fenced-in area, he briefly sniffs at his new friend and then prances with joy and throws the toy around.

Then Donkey starts dancing in circles with his pink unicorn, seemingly unable to contain himself with excitement.