Donkey gets dancing and prancing with unicorn friend in TikTok surprise
Greenwood, Arkansas - Cuddly animals and toys are for everyone, regardless of age... and even species! A little donkey has proven the point with his love for a pink unicorn.
A donkey and a unicorn may seem like an unusual pairing, but the matchup has captivated TikTok.
TikToker Debbie Schluterman posts cute videos of her unusual pet, a nine-year-old donkey named Donkey.
In one incredibly cute video posted earlier this month, she shows how happy Donkey is to receive a surprise gift from her.
The short clip has delighted users on the social media platform and has now been viewed more than 2.8 million times.
As Debbie approaches the fence with a stuffed toy unicorn, the animal clearly gets excited, jumping back and forth along the fence and seeming incredibly happy.
When his owner finally throws the little pink unicorn into his fenced-in area, he briefly sniffs at his new friend and then prances with joy and throws the toy around.
Then Donkey starts dancing in circles with his pink unicorn, seemingly unable to contain himself with excitement.
The TikTok Donkey loves his unicorn!
The hilarity continues, as Donkey calms down briefly to put the pink unicorn on a bale of hay and chew on it.
But the calm doesn't last long, and shortly after he starts running in circles again, grunting and squealing.
His joy seems to have been contagious for viewers.
"I could watch him all day! He made me as happy as the unicorn made him!" a TikToker commented on the vid.
"This donkey was so excited I was worried about him!" another wrote.
More new videos of donkey show him standing up on his hind legs with the unicorn and whipping it in the air, making for some serious farmyard fun.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@debbieschluterman