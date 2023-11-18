Epic fail pigeon release delights millions on TikTok

Idaho - TikToker Kayla Tucker and her husband Brad have been nursing an injured pigeon back to health over the past few weeks. Now that the animal is healthy, they tried to release her – but to the delight of millions on TikTok, the release was an utter fail.

This rescue pigeon didn't fly away as expected. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kaylatuker

Kayla and her husband know a thing or two about birds. They have 11 chickens and two ducks. Now it appears they may also have a pigeon that's sticking around.

"This pigeon was shot with an airsoft rifle but survived," Kayla wrote in the caption of the now-viral TikTok. "She couldn't fly and had a bad wound so we rescued her and after a couple of months, the vet cleared her but also said she may not leave."

"So we let her go today and this happened."

The pigeon release was an epic fail, as the TikTok shows.

Brad holds up the bird to let it fly away, but the pigeon has other ideas. It flies back to the open porch door, pushes past the family dog on the threshold, and walks right into the house. This bird clearly wants to stay.

In the caption, Kalya continues, "We will try again in hopes she will go but today she made it obvious she doesn't want to leave. I thought for sure she would just fly away."