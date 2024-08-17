Escaped snake shenanigans go viral on TikTok!

A TikToker rushed to her mother's aid after she supposedly spotted a snake in the house. There was one small problem, though – they couldn't find it!

Tensions were high when TikTok user @piinkdagger arrived on the scene.

While a family member filmed her, the young woman tried to push the bowl into a clear plastic box.

What she then noticed immediately triggered panic!

After the TikToker had carefully pushed the bowl into the box, she wanted to take a look at the reptile.

But she quickly realized that there was no snake at all underneath!

Startled, the daughter ran to her mother, who also reacted in horror.

In the accompanying video, the creator's mom exclaims: "Oh, oh! Oh my God!"

The camera then pans around the living room before abruptly ending.

Since then, it has collected 3.3 million views and counting, but the question remains: where was the snake?!