Escaped snake shenanigans go viral on TikTok!
A TikToker rushed to her mother's aid after she supposedly spotted a snake in the house. There was one small problem, though – they couldn't find it!
Tensions were high when TikTok user @piinkdagger arrived on the scene.
While a family member filmed her, the young woman tried to push the bowl into a clear plastic box.
What she then noticed immediately triggered panic!
After the TikToker had carefully pushed the bowl into the box, she wanted to take a look at the reptile.
But she quickly realized that there was no snake at all underneath!
Startled, the daughter ran to her mother, who also reacted in horror.
In the accompanying video, the creator's mom exclaims: "Oh, oh! Oh my God!"
The camera then pans around the living room before abruptly ending.
Since then, it has collected 3.3 million views and counting, but the question remains: where was the snake?!
Viral TikTok videos show hilarious search for "invisible" snake
In an interview with Newsweek, @piinkdagger admitted that the reptile had still not turned up, having previously reported on TikTok that the snake was around 25 centimeters long, according to her mother.
All the more surprising, the uninvited guest apparently vanished into thin air!
The woman also provided a second video on TikTok in which the search for the snake continues.
Unfortunately, there is no sign of the animal in this clip either.
"We have called snake people all over the area, and everyone is saying we need to wait for it to come out to either get a picture to know the type or catch it if I can," the TikToker explained in her video's caption.
"[We] looked under appliances and closets and bedding but nothing."
In the end, she admits to asking her mother the question of all questions – did she really even see a snake at all?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@piinkdagger