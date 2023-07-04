Florida woman keeps her balance during terrifying shark encounter!

Lake Worth Beach, Florida - One woman managed to keep her cool – and balance – during a heart-stopping encounter with a hammerhead shark!

A Florida paddleboarder kept her cool in a close encounter with a hammerhead shark. © 123RF/Jozef Polc

Malea Tribber and her husband Ricky were in the middle of an annual 83-mile paddleboard relay race from The Bahamas to Lake Worth when she got the shock of her life.

The annual event aims to raise awareness and funds for cystic fibrosis.

"I initially felt a few taps on the bottom of my board, but I dismissed it thinking I picked up some seaweed on my fin," Tribber said.

"I was about 30 feet behind the boat when my husband spotted the shark fin."

Ricky and the boat crew quickly realized that the shark was a hammerhead and that it was stalking Tribber. Ricky quickly and calmly called her to the safety boat. As a now-viral video shows, the animal was right behind her.

"Based on his reaction, I knew immediately that it was a shark," Tribber told WOFL. She added, "I didn't know how big or where exactly it was."