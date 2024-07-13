Grizzly bear mama spotted with a shocking number of cubs!

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming - A mother bear was recently spotted with a shocking number of cubs! This grizzly mama had five baby bears in tow, the most ever recorded in Yellowstone National Park.

Normally, female grizzlies give birth to one to four cubs every two years or so (file photo). © 123RF/natureguy

Grizzly bears aren't famous for having large litters – mama grizzlies usually have between two and four cubs at a time.

All that makes the spotting of a mama bear with five babes in tow in Yellowstone National so surprising!

Andrea Baratte, a Yellowstone guide, captured footage of the large bear family on the move. Bear experts told the Cowboy State Daily that this is the first time they've seen a litter of five in the park.

"Five cubs in a litter are the most we have ever observed in the park, at least from 1959 to present – the period of the park's history we have good records for," National Park Service spokeswoman Linda Veress explained, per KKTV.