Group catches rare 200-pound fish in New York's Hudson River!

Hyde Park, New York - What a catch! Employees of an ecological fishing program netted a gigantic catch in New York's Hudson River – just 80 miles from the Big Apple .

It took four people to present this extraordinary catch. © Facebook/NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

The conservationists caught the rare sea creature last week in an estuary of the Hudson River, according to a post by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook.

The extraordinary catch was an Atlantic sturgeon weighing around 220 pounds and measuring over six feet in length.

The critically endangered fish is anadromous, meaning it spends most of the year in the open sea and only returns to freshwater to spawn at this time of year.

During their stay in the ocean, the sturgeons migrate from Florida to Maine, according to the ministry, and thus swim along the entire East Coast.

However, the fact that this specimen was caught by the fishermen is no coincidence!