Holly cow! Bull leads officers on wild highway chase

Holly, Michigan - An escaped cow had officers near Holly, Michigan mighty busy, as the animal led officers on a high-speed chase down the highway!

Holly cow! Escaped bull leads officers on a wild chase down the highway! © Screenshot/Twitter/MSP Second District

A cow named Lester had no interest in being tied down.



The two-ton bull was found last Sunday stuck in a gravel pit, and wranglers thought they had pulled him out to safety.

But the bovine had other plans.

Lester was able to outwit the group that thought they had him cornered and make a run for it, as the Michigan State Police explained on Twitter.

In fact, the bold bull decided to run down the northbound lane of Interstate 75, as officers and wranglers "chased the cow with four wheelers, horses, and lassos across all lanes."

Police officers had to close part of the highway, to catch him.

After "much tomfoolery," the animal was lassoed and removed from the freeway, law enforcement officials said.