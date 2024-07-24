Humpback whale topples fishing boat in frightening new footage
Portsmouth, New Hampshire - A shocking video shows the disturbing moment when a humpback whale attacked a fishing boat and throws the crew into the water! Here's how two teens became heroes.
Two amateur fishermen from New Hampshire probably had the scare of their lives on Tuesday, reports 7news.
The frightening incident was captured on video
The video shows the gigantic marine mammal leaping out of the water, burying the almost seven-meter-long boat underneath it.
The two men on board are able to save themselves at the last moment, but the boat begins to tilt.
The angry whale then dives back down.
Fortunately, no one was injured and the stricken boat was salvaged in the afternoon.
According to the coastguard, the whale was also unharmed.
Why did the humpback whale attack the fishing boat?
It's hard to imagine what would have happened if Wyatt Yager (19) and his brother Colin (16) hadn't been there.
The nature lovers were out fishing in their boat in the morning when the whale suddenly appeared less than 20 meters away.
Colin filmed the animal with his cell phone and then there was a bang.
Without hesitation, the brothers turned their own boat around and pulled the castaways out of the water.
"We’re glad they took such quick action," Gregg Paquette said of the Yager brothers.
"They didn’t even think about it. We’re really grateful to both of them," he told the Portsmouth Herald.
For the Yager brothers, their courageous rescue is nothing to write home about.
"If we didn’t get to them, somebody else would have gotten to them 10 seconds later," Wyatt Yager said modestly. "Everybody was trying to help."
Experts believe the attacker to be a young humpback whale, which has an estimated weight of 40 tons. The animal most likely entered the bay to feed on small fish and became frustrated when the boat got in its way.
