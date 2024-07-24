Humpback whale topples fishing boat in frightening new footage

Portsmouth, New Hampshire - A shocking video shows the disturbing moment when a humpback whale attacked a fishing boat and throws the crew into the water! Here's how two teens became heroes.

Two amateur fishermen from New Hampshire probably had the scare of their lives on Tuesday, reports 7news.

The frightening incident was captured on video

The video shows the gigantic marine mammal leaping out of the water, burying the almost seven-meter-long boat underneath it.

The two men on board are able to save themselves at the last moment, but the boat begins to tilt.

The angry whale then dives back down.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the stricken boat was salvaged in the afternoon.

According to the coastguard, the whale was also unharmed.