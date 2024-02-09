Kangaroo on the loose: Woman dials 911 over wild runaway!

A kangaroo escaped from its owner in Tampa, Florida and had to be captured from a residential neighborhood by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

By Marcus Scholz

Tampa, Florida - Police officers not only have to go after fugitives, but unusual animal runaways too!

CCTV footage showed the kangaroo hopping through a residential complex and past a pool.
CCTV footage showed the kangaroo hopping through a residential complex and past a pool.  © Screenshot/X/@HCSOSheriff

A woman was not so hop-py when she dialed 911 on Thursday morning.

"Do you need the police, fire, or medical?" the operator's voice on the switchboard asked in a recording of the call since shared to social media.

"I guess police?" she replied. "There's a kangaroo in my apartment complex."

Florida lawmaker wants to make it easier to kill black bears "that are on crack"
Animals Florida lawmaker wants to make it easier to kill black bears "that are on crack"

Officers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Florida, made their way to the scene, where CCTV footage they shared showed the "large kangaroo" hopping around a swimming pool in the complex set to amusing techno dance music.

But what was the marsupial doing in a Florida neighborhood?

How did a kangaroo end up loose in a Florida neighborhood?

After its escape was over, the kangaroo was returned to its owner.
After its escape was over, the kangaroo was returned to its owner.  © Screenshot/X/@HCSOSheriff

According to the police's post on X, the animal had gone missing from its owner, with whom it was properly registered.

"Earlier this morning, our deputies responded to a call in Tampa for a loose kangaroo that had gotten trapped in an apartment complex's pool area," it confirmed.


Cat hilariously "fact checks" owner's claim it's too late for treats
Cats Cat hilariously "fact checks" owner's claim it's too late for treats

Just how the officers managed to take the kangaroo into temporary custody was not reported.

Photos showed how the long-eared animal was eventually placed on a trailer and given a ride home.

Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshots/X/@HCSOSheriff

More on Animals: