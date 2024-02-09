Kangaroo on the loose: Woman dials 911 over wild runaway!
Tampa, Florida - Police officers not only have to go after fugitives, but unusual animal runaways too!
A woman was not so hop-py when she dialed 911 on Thursday morning.
"Do you need the police, fire, or medical?" the operator's voice on the switchboard asked in a recording of the call since shared to social media.
"I guess police?" she replied. "There's a kangaroo in my apartment complex."
Officers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Florida, made their way to the scene, where CCTV footage they shared showed the "large kangaroo" hopping around a swimming pool in the complex set to amusing techno dance music.
But what was the marsupial doing in a Florida neighborhood?
How did a kangaroo end up loose in a Florida neighborhood?
According to the police's post on X, the animal had gone missing from its owner, with whom it was properly registered.
"Earlier this morning, our deputies responded to a call in Tampa for a loose kangaroo that had gotten trapped in an apartment complex's pool area," it confirmed.
Just how the officers managed to take the kangaroo into temporary custody was not reported.
Photos showed how the long-eared animal was eventually placed on a trailer and given a ride home.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshots/X/@HCSOSheriff