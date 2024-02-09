Kangaroo on the loose: Woman dials 911 over wild runaway!

Tampa, Florida - Police officers not only have to go after fugitives, but unusual animal runaways too!

CCTV footage showed the kangaroo hopping through a residential complex and past a pool. © Screenshot/X/@HCSOSheriff

A woman was not so hop-py when she dialed 911 on Thursday morning.

"Do you need the police, fire, or medical?" the operator's voice on the switchboard asked in a recording of the call since shared to social media.

"I guess police?" she replied. "There's a kangaroo in my apartment complex."

Officers from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Florida, made their way to the scene, where CCTV footage they shared showed the "large kangaroo" hopping around a swimming pool in the complex set to amusing techno dance music.

But what was the marsupial doing in a Florida neighborhood?