Lost penguin makes epic journey from Antarctica to Australia!
Australia - After this emperor penguin lost his way, unsuspecting surfers in Australia stumbled upon the young animal!
Emperor penguins are normally at home in the icy Antarctic, but earlier this month, a young penguin unexpectedly appeared 2,000 miles north at Ocean Beach in Denmark, Australia, as ABC News reported.
According to Dr. Belinda Cannell, a penguin expert at the University of Western Australia, this is the first known sighting of the penguin species so far north of Antarctica.
It was an unforgettable experience for the beach visitors to observe the penguin at such close range.
He's said to have been impressively large, waddled directly towards the people, and showed no shyness whatsoever!
However, his attempt to slide on his stomach as if on ice went rather wrong, as he landed with his face in the sand. According to a surge, he managed to immediately pick himself up and shook it off as if nothing had happened!
Wayward penguin is nursed back to health by a wildlife keeper
It's assumed that the penguin followed an ocean current in search of food, which eventually brought him to Australia.
When he was found, though, the young animal was severely malnourished and not yet fully grown.
At around three feet tall, he's said to be less than a year old.
Emperor penguins are the largest and heaviest of the 18 penguin species and can weigh up to 90 pounds and grow to about 4.5 feet tall.
The wayward penguin is now being nursed back to health by a local wildlife keeper and is due to be released back into the wild in a few weeks.
