Louisiana woman's unwanted pool guest has TikTok chuckling

West Monroe, Louisiana - A Louisiana woman was shocked to find a chicken cooling off in her pool, leaving TikTokers in tears of laughter at the viral video.

This chicken broke into a TikToker's pool and decided to take a refreshing dip. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mrs.strange50

A TikToker who goes by Mimi delighted the internet by sharing a hysterical video showing an uninvited animal guest she found cooling off in her backyard pool: a runaway chicken!

Mimi was shocked and amused by the bird's appearance. In the now-viral clip, the Louisianian exclaims, "I look out and there's a chicken in my pool."

She wonders aloud, "Did it get in there on purpose... I don't know. I don't have chickens."

The video ends with Mimi asking, "That's not my chicken, what do I do?"