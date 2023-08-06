Louisiana woman's unwanted pool guest has TikTok chuckling
West Monroe, Louisiana - A Louisiana woman was shocked to find a chicken cooling off in her pool, leaving TikTokers in tears of laughter at the viral video.
A TikToker who goes by Mimi delighted the internet by sharing a hysterical video showing an uninvited animal guest she found cooling off in her backyard pool: a runaway chicken!
Mimi was shocked and amused by the bird's appearance. In the now-viral clip, the Louisianian exclaims, "I look out and there's a chicken in my pool."
She wonders aloud, "Did it get in there on purpose... I don't know. I don't have chickens."
The video ends with Mimi asking, "That's not my chicken, what do I do?"
Swimming chicken didn't want to be disturbed
The video of this uninvited pool guest boasts more than 67,000 views and counting. TikTokers were very amused by the chicken's adventure.
So many TikTokers wanted to know what happened to the chicken in Mimi's pool that she posted a TikTok update.
After figuring out that the bird belonged to a neighbor, the grandmother set out to fish the chicken out of her pool.
It turns out the feathered swimmer wasn't thrilled about having its activity interrupted and tried to escape by flapping its wings furiously. Mimi got soaked and to make matters worse, a cat was very interested in getting its paws on the chicken – though thankfully, it had no success.
All in all, a clucking disaster was avoided!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/mrs.strange50