Man wrestles wild shark in shocking viral footage

While other people would probably flee in panic when approached by a shark, a family man from Australia did exactly the opposite and jumped into the water with the predator. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@the.tiser

Tristan Turner had taken his two sons fishing on the coast of Kangaroo Island.

Instead of a relaxing day by the sea, however, the three of them experienced a situation that Tristan, in particular, will probably never forget.

Shortly after the group had cast out their rods, one of the fishing lines shook promisingly.

But what was on the other end of the hook was none other than a large shark, which had bitten into the rod and started to panic.

Instead of letting the animal die miserably on the hook, Tristan jumped into the water and started a fierce fight with the shark to free it.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Australian can be seen wrestling with the wild animal.

Since the shark didn't know that Tristan only wanted to free it, the predator fought back with all its might against the family man's determined grip.