Marine animal poisonings overwhelm California volunteers

Santa Barbara, California - Denise Christ regularly comes across injured wildlife in her work rescuing beached or stranded marine mammals along the California coast.

Volunteer Joe Kolda holds a rescued sea lion, salivating while receiving treatment, at the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

But she's been shocked by the hundreds of sea lions and dolphins found on the shore in recent weeks, dead or dying from neurotoxin poisoning.



"Heartbreaking, to say the least," said Christ, the Ventura County stranding coordinator for the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute (CIMWI).

The animals were sickened by domoic acid, a neurotoxin produced by algae that are a food source for fish, which are then eaten by sea lions and dolphins.

Algal blooms are not unusual this time of year, but this summer's crisis follows another one less than a year ago, alarming and overwhelming the CIMWI team based about 120 miles north of Los Angeles.

"We had a pretty intense bloom last summer but this year is way worse than we've ever seen in the 35 years I've been practicing marine mammal medicine," said Sam Dover, the executive director and cofounder of CIMWI.

Ken Hughes, Christ's colleague in neighboring Santa Barbara County, added: "We had over 300 sea lions up on the beach. And over 150 dolphins that also were affected by it. It was just so sad."