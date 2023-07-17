More than 50 pilot whales die in mass stranding in Scotland

Lewis, UK - A pod of more than 50 pilot whales has died following a mass stranding on a Scottish beach.

More than 50 pilot whales dead in a mass stranding in Scotland, with animal rescuers only able to save one. © Screenshot/Facebook/ British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Marine rescuers were called to Traigh Mhor in North Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, to help dozens of pilot whales in distress around 7:00 AM on Sunday.



Initial reports suggested about 55 animals, both adults and calves, were stranded. However, rescuers quickly discovered that only 15 of the mammals were still alive.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) tried to re-float two of the more active whales that were low in the water in the outgoing tide, and one got away. The other re-stranded and died later on, as did three others.

At around 3:30 PM, animal rescuers decided that the remaining whales should be euthanized. The Coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, police, and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) were also at the scene on Sunday.

Per BDMLR, "At about 3:30 pm, the local vet along with the Coastguard, fire and rescue, and a forensics vet came to the conclusion that the shallow beach and rough wave conditions made it too unsafe to refloat the remaining animals."

"Considering how long the pilot whales had been out of the water in addition to the poor conditions, it was decided that they should be euthanised on welfare grounds."