Move over, Moo Deng! Haggis the pygmy hippo has arrived at the Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh, UK - Tiny hippo lovers rejoice! Fans of Thailand's viral sensation Moo Deng can now also marvel at baby Haggis the hippo from Edinburgh.

The little hippo lady "Haggis" clumsily takes her first steps in her new home. © Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo announced that the little pygmy hippo was born last week.

"Otto and Gloria welcomed an ADORABLE pygmy hippo calf on Wednesday 30 October," the Edinburgh Zoo wrote in an Instagram post introducing Haggis to the world.

"She is doing well, but we'll be keeping the hippo house closed for the time being so that our expert keepers can keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time."

The little hippo lady got her name from the famous Scottish dish consisting of various offal.

"It is great to have our own little ambassador right here in Edinburgh to connect with our visitors and help raise awareness of the challenges the species face in the wild," said Jonny Appleyard, Edinburgh Zoo's hoofstock team leader, in a statement.

The pygmy hippo species – which includes Moo Deng and now Haggis – is threatened with extinction.