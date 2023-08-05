Otter attacks and injures three women floating down a river in Montana

Billings, Montana - An aggressive otter attacked three women floating down a river in Montana, with one victim being rushed to the hospital by helicopter.

An aggressive otter attacked three woman floating down Jefferson River in Montana. © 123rf/shperspectives

The group was drifting along Jefferson River in inflatable inner tubes on Wednesday evening when they spotted two of the animals.



"An otter approached and attacked them," Montana's Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) service said in a statement. "All three women were injured."

FWP said otter attacks are rare, but the semi-aquatic animals can become aggressive when protecting their young or if they believe their food source is under threat.

The FWP advises people to keep their distance but, if attacked, to "fight back, get away and out of the water, and seek medical attention."

FWP official Morgan Jacobsen told a local NBC affiliate that the women had called 911 for help and that one victim had to be flown to the hospital because of the bites on her face and arms.