Rabbits take over Florida community in an adorable invasion

Wilton Manors, Florida - A community in South Florida has become overrun with rabbits in an adorable "plague!"

Rescue workers captured 19 bunnies over the weekend. © Facebook/East Coast Rabbit Rescue

The furry invasion in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Wilton Manors has divided residents.

Some are concerned for the rodents' safety as they collect donations and try to save them, while the other side threatens to shoot the animals or even feed them to their snakes.

The number of domesticated Lionhead rabbits now exceeds the number of houses in the neighborhood!

East Coast Rabbit Rescue (ECRR), a non-profit organization, is spearheading the effort to rescue and house the rabbits. The group managed to rescue 19 rabbits on Friday, three of which were pregnant.

The organization painstakingly captured the animals after teaming up with local police, but the big challenge in capturing the rabbits was not the animals themselves but local residents, ECRR President Monica Mitchell told NPR.

"Our hope was to rescue up to 45 — that was our goal yesterday," she said on Saturday. "But, unfortunately, we encountered lots of issues there ... because the residents were so hostile. Some residents didn't want us to take the bunnies."

A police officer did provide security, she said, but Mitchell is calling for more. "The city needs to approach the residents in a different way [and] say, hey, you guys need to allow the rescue to come and get the rest of the bunnies. They haven't done that."