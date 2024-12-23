Reddit users totally baffled by strange fluffy animal – what is that?

It looked like a large, gray rock, but somehow the strange animal also had something fluffy about it. What could it be? The answer had commenters rolling on the floor with laughter!

It looked like a large, gray rock, but somehow the strange animal also had something fluffy about it. What could it be? The answer had commenters rolling on the floor with laughter! © Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u/Slurpyburpy_12

In an interview with The Dodo, the woman reported what had happened after posting the corresponding video on Reddit a few days earlier.

"My big boy is shaped so strangely," she wrote in the Reddit post next to a loaf of bread emoji.

However, the curious story goes back several years, with Abby having acquired two rabbits named Stormy and Sandy back in early 2020.

The "rock" she discovered in her room sometime later was Stormy.

Until that moment, Abby would never have thought that a rabbit could take on such a compact shape!

The fact that Stormy also had his ears perfectly laid back made him look so strange.

"They are my first rabbits, so I was a bit surprised to see them be so rectangular," Abby said in the interview.