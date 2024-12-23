Reddit users totally baffled by strange fluffy animal – what is that?
It looked like a large, gray rock, but somehow the strange animal also had something fluffy about it. What could it be? The answer had commenters rolling on the floor with laughter!
In an interview with The Dodo, the woman reported what had happened after posting the corresponding video on Reddit a few days earlier.
"My big boy is shaped so strangely," she wrote in the Reddit post next to a loaf of bread emoji.
However, the curious story goes back several years, with Abby having acquired two rabbits named Stormy and Sandy back in early 2020.
The "rock" she discovered in her room sometime later was Stormy.
Until that moment, Abby would never have thought that a rabbit could take on such a compact shape!
The fact that Stormy also had his ears perfectly laid back made him look so strange.
"They are my first rabbits, so I was a bit surprised to see them be so rectangular," Abby said in the interview.
Reddit users bring their A-game in the comments section
Commenters loved the adorable Reddit post and wasted no time in voicing their opinions on the bunny.
"He is the perfect shape. This is literally the ideal male body," wrote one user jokingly.
"You may not like it, but this is peak performance."
A second said, "It's just his camouflage. Nope, no bunny here predators, just a rock. 'Oh one of those big things that brings me food is here, exit camouflage mode.'"
"The ever rare orb loaf," added a third as a fourth suggested that the animal was "seal shaped."
After commenters noted that the rabbit's ears popped out like antennae and marveled at his body type, one commenter jokingly wrote to "stop bullying him."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Reddit/u/Slurpyburpy_12