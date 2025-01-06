Russian tanker crash causes devastating dolphin deaths

Increasing numbers of dead dolphins are washing up along the shores of the Black Sea after two Russian oil tankers collided in the Kerch Strait last month.

Dolphins have been washing up dead on the beaches of the Black Sea. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@delfacenter

At least 32 animals are believed to have died due to the spillage of heavy oil in the sea, with many more likely to die over the coming days and weeks.

The spill was caused when two Russian tankers carrying more than 9,000 tons of oil crashed during a storm, causing the death of one crew member.

Russian environment group Delfa has been documenting the "atypically high" number of deaths and sharing their findings on Telegram and Instagram.

In a post on Sunday, representatives of Delfa said in a statement on Instagram in which they confirmed that at least 32 deaths were directly linked to the diesel spill, with a total of 61 dolphins found, mostly of the Azov subspecies.

"Almost every day, we receive information about new deceased dolphins, we keep records and regularly transfer the data to government authorities," the organization said in a statement which has been translated from Russian.

According to Delfa, most of the animals being found washed up on beaches in early January likely died in the ten days immediately after the spill and have only washed up now.