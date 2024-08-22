Same-sex penguin couple broken up by sad death that leads to heartbreaking reaction
Sydney, Australia - A celebrated Australian penguin famous for raising chicks as part of an unlikely same-sex couple has died, the Sydney aquarium hosting them said on Thursday.
Male gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic caught the attention of zookeepers and then the world when they built a nest of pebbles together in 2018.
They were eventually given live eggs to incubate from other penguin couples, hatching chick Sphengic in 2018 and Clancy two years later.
Sealife Aquarium said Sphen, the older partner in the penguin "power couple," had died just shy of turning 12 – considered a long life in captivity.
When Magic was brought to his late partner's side, "he immediately started singing," according to the aquarium.
Sphen and Magic were adopted as gay icons in Australia and further abroad, inspiring a float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade and featuring in the Netflix sitcom Atypical.
But they also had their critics, with some in conservative circles saying the penguins were unwittingly being used to push a political agenda.
Same-sex couples not unusual among penguins
Unlike many mammal species, male and female penguins take on the same parenting roles, and share parental duties 50-50.
Same-sex couples between both males and females are not unheard of, although they are often short-lived in the wild.
It was not the first time same-sex penguin couples had adopted eggs in captivity, with a handful of zoos worldwide reporting similar cases.
In 2009, two male penguins – Z and Vielpunkt – successfully hatched and reared a chick that was rejected by its heterosexual parents at a zoo in Berlin.
There's also the case of Electra and Viola, two females at Valencia's L'Oceanogràfic who adopted a fertilized egg.
Cover photo: via REUTERS