Same-sex penguin couple broken up by sad death that leads to heartbreaking reaction

Sydney, Australia - A celebrated Australian penguin famous for raising chicks as part of an unlikely same-sex couple has died, the Sydney aquarium hosting them said on Thursday.

Sphen (r.), one half of a famous same-sex penguin couple at a Sydney aquarium, has passed away at the age of 12. © via REUTERS

Male gentoo penguins Sphen and Magic caught the attention of zookeepers and then the world when they built a nest of pebbles together in 2018.



They were eventually given live eggs to incubate from other penguin couples, hatching chick Sphengic in 2018 and Clancy two years later.

Sealife Aquarium said Sphen, the older partner in the penguin "power couple," had died just shy of turning 12 – considered a long life in captivity.

When Magic was brought to his late partner's side, "he immediately started singing," according to the aquarium.

Sphen and Magic were adopted as gay icons in Australia and further abroad, inspiring a float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade and featuring in the Netflix sitcom Atypical.

But they also had their critics, with some in conservative circles saying the penguins were unwittingly being used to push a political agenda.