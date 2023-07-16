Scorpion and babies invade Florida woman's mailbox in rare sighting

Florida - While most would run screaming at the sight of a scorpion , Florida native Heather Lynn Gotti was calm enough to snap a photo of a creepy creature she found in her mailbox.

Yikes! A woman in Florida stumbled upon a scary scorpion hiding in her mailbox with several babies crawling around beside it. © Collage: Facebook/Screenshot/Heather Lynn Gotti & Unseen Florida

The scorpion in question was a mother tending to her young.

"The scorpion had no reaction to me disturbing her, she just stood there," Gotti told Newsweek.

"She was fully grown and about 2.5 to 3 inches tall. All of her babies were crawling around and under her."

In northwest Florida, where Gotti lives, the sight of scorpions is not particularly unusual.

"I find at least a dozen a week, whether it's inside or outside my house," she said.

Her family has learned to tap on the mail before sorting through it, she said, as a few times a scorpion has been stuck between pieces of mail and fallen into her lap.



Despite all her experiences with venomous arachnids, the sight of the scorpion mama was a special one for her.