Scorpion and babies invade Florida woman's mailbox in rare sighting
Florida - While most would run screaming at the sight of a scorpion, Florida native Heather Lynn Gotti was calm enough to snap a photo of a creepy creature she found in her mailbox.
The scorpion in question was a mother tending to her young.
"The scorpion had no reaction to me disturbing her, she just stood there," Gotti told Newsweek.
"She was fully grown and about 2.5 to 3 inches tall. All of her babies were crawling around and under her."
In northwest Florida, where Gotti lives, the sight of scorpions is not particularly unusual.
"I find at least a dozen a week, whether it's inside or outside my house," she said.
Her family has learned to tap on the mail before sorting through it, she said, as a few times a scorpion has been stuck between pieces of mail and fallen into her lap.
Despite all her experiences with venomous arachnids, the sight of the scorpion mama was a special one for her.
Scorpions in Florida are not life-threatening
"This is only my second time in nine years finding one with babies," Gotti said.
Thankfully, according to the University of Florida, none of the scorpion species found in Florida pose a danger to humans.
Still, caution is advised because the arachnids can still cause a painful sting.
Cover photo: Collage: Facebook/Screenshot/Heather Lynn Gotti & Unseen Florida