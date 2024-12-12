Single heat wave wiped out millions of Alaska's dominant seabird

Washington DC - The common murre, a large black-and-white seabird native to northern waters, has become far less common in Alaska over the past decade due to the impacts of climate change .

Rehabilitated Common Murres sit in a crate before being released into the San Francisco Bay on October 23, 2015 in Sausalito, California. © Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A study published Thursday in Science reveals that a record-breaking marine heat wave in the northeast Pacific from 2014 to 2016 triggered a catastrophic population collapse, wiping out four million birds – about half the species in the region.

Strikingly, they have shown little signs of rebounding, suggesting long-term shifts in the food web that have locked the ecosystem into a troubling new equilibrium.

"There's a lot of talk about declines of species that are tied to changes in temperature, but in this case, it was not a long-term result," lead author Heather Renner of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge said.

"To our knowledge, this is the largest mortality event of any wildlife species reported during the modern era," she and her colleagues emphasized in their paper.

The finding triggers "alarm bells," Renner said in an interview, as human-caused climate change makes heat waves more frequent, intense, and longer-lasting.

With their dapper, tuxedoed look, common murres are sometimes called the "penguins of the north."

Their slender wings power them across vast distances in search of food and make them expert divers. But even these hardy seabirds were no match for an unprecedented environmental catastrophe.

The largest marine heat wave ever recorded began in the late fall of 2014, spanning a massive swath of the northeast Pacific Ocean from California to Alaska.

It persisted for over two years, leaving devastation in its wake. During this time, some 62,000 emaciated murres washed ashore along the North American Pacific coastline – dead or dying from starvation.