Snake hunters descend on Florida Everglades for annual Python Challenge
Everglades National Park, Florida - Every year, hundreds of snake catchers head to the Everglades in South Florida, ready to snag some serpents as part of the annual Python Challenge.
While it might seem like an odd passtime, to go to a region famous for its slithering snakes and proceed to wrangle and catch as many as you can, but the tradition has a purpose, and it's rather important.
Running from August 9 to August 18, the Python Challenge is a competition that sees participants compete to remove as many Burmese pythons from the everglades as they can. Players compete for $25,000 in prizes.
Rewards are split between a $10,000 ultimate grand prize for the removal of the most pythons, and a number of smaller prizes. The money has been provided by a combination of government sponsorship and private donations.
The annual Python Challenge is hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the South Florida Water Management District, and the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida. It is supported by governor Ron DeSantis.
"Florida’s incredible natural resources are like nowhere else in the world," FWC executive director Roger Young said in a press release.
"The Florida Python Challenge has become a catalyst for people to learn more about the threats of invasive species in the state and how they can help protect our native wildlife and unique ecosystems."
What is the Florida Python Challenge?
In the mid-to-late 20th century, thousands of people adopted Burmese pythons as pets, keeping them in their houses and looking after them like you would any other animal.
The problem was that the average Burmese python ends up growing to a length of 6–9 feet, and sometimes much longer, making them not only dangerous, but also difficult to keep in your home.
As a result, owners began releasing them into the wild, where they quickly gained a foothold and wreaked havoc on the native environment. This damage was not only done through the killing of endangered animals, but through the parasites that they brought with them.
"Removing invasive pythons from across the Greater Everglades Ecosystem is critical, and we must do everything we can to combat this invasive species," said Ron Bergeron, a board member of the South Florida Water Management District.
Over the years, the competition has managed to remove a total of 917 pythons from the ecosystem, with 209 being removed last year alone.
According to the Python Challenge's website, there are seven competition locations, each of which sport different rules.
"Florida continues to make record investments in protecting the state’s unique natural resources for future generations, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese python," Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said.
"I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to congratulating this year’s winners."
