Snake hunters descend on Florida Everglades for annual Python Challenge

Everglades National Park, Florida - Every year, hundreds of snake catchers head to the Everglades in South Florida, ready to snag some serpents as part of the annual Python Challenge.

The Florida Python Challenge attempts to reduce Burmese python populations. © Collage: AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images & IMAGO/Panthermedia

While it might seem like an odd passtime, to go to a region famous for its slithering snakes and proceed to wrangle and catch as many as you can, but the tradition has a purpose, and it's rather important.

Running from August 9 to August 18, the Python Challenge is a competition that sees participants compete to remove as many Burmese pythons from the everglades as they can. Players compete for $25,000 in prizes.

Rewards are split between a $10,000 ultimate grand prize for the removal of the most pythons, and a number of smaller prizes. The money has been provided by a combination of government sponsorship and private donations.

The annual Python Challenge is hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the South Florida Water Management District, and the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida. It is supported by governor Ron DeSantis.

"Florida’s incredible natural resources are like nowhere else in the world," FWC executive director Roger Young said in a press release.

"The Florida Python Challenge has become a catalyst for people to learn more about the threats of invasive species in the state and how they can help protect our native wildlife and unique ecosystems."