South Carolina woman killed by gator in horrific attack

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - A 69-year-old woman was attacked and killed by an alligator Tuesday while walking her dogs around her neighborhood.

The authorities found the woman unresponsive. The alligator hindered their ability to help the woman. © unsplash/ Matthew Essman

Tuesday morning, officers answered a call about a possible alligator attack in Spanish Wells, a residential community in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

They found the elderly woman at the edge of a lagoon. Per the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook post, the woman "appeared unresponsive."

The first responders were trying to administer emergency care when "an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts." Before they could continue their efforts, the alligator – a 9-foot, 9-inch male according to the New York Times – had to be removed and euthanized.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.