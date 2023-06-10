Study on primates re-released into the wild has important implications for animal welfare

Republic of the Congo - Wildlife experts have proved for the first time that gradually reintroducing primates to the wild improves their wellbeing.

A team of conservation experts found evidence that mandrill stress responses were lower when they were living in the wild versus in a sanctuary (stock image). © 123RF/michaklootwijk

Rescue centers regularly return animals that are deemed ready to their natural habitats, on the assumption that is for the best, and now it has been scientifically proven to reduce their stress levels.



A team of conservation experts studied mandrills which were returned to the wild in a carefully phased program and found they adapted well.

Research, published in the academic journal Conservation Physiology, showed that the mammals' stress response was lower in the wild than it had been when they were living in a sanctuary.

Working in the Republic of Congo, the team transferred 15 mandrills from the Tchimpounga Sanctuary to a pre-release enclosure in Conkouati-Douli National Park, and then into the park itself.

Mandrills are hunted for meat or for the pet trade, and are vulnerable to losing habitat, so orphaned infants are taken to sanctuaries to be reared.

Researchers tested faecal samples for enzymes indicating the animals' anxiety levels, and, unsurprisingly, testing showed that the mandrills found being transported in crates stressful.

Crucially, however, their stress response dropped again over time in the pre-release enclosure, which gave the mandrills a safe place to adjust to their new environment.

And their stress levels, crucial to their successful adaption to their new life, did not increase on being released into the forest.