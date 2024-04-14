Swan mates have magical "romance novel" reunion in viral TikTok
Toronto, Canada - Any lover knows that being separated from their boo is trying, and reunions are super sweet. The same is true for swan mates, as an animal pair celebrated dramatically when an injured male was returned to his home and partner.
A short clip from the Toronto Wildliife Center (TWC) has become a viral sensation after it was posted on TikTok by the Toronto Star.
The video shows two trumpeter swans getting back together in sweeping fashion. Ann, a long-time TWC volunteer, described the animals' reunion, telling the outlet, "It was like a romance novel."
Mango, the injured male swam, had been taken in and rehabilitated by the center after an injury.
In the moment caught on camera, Mango was released from his crate afterward when his mate Charlotte, catches sight of her boo. She immediately starts flapping her wings and calling out to him. After spotting her, Mango hobbles over and the two flap their huge wings excitedly, bobbing their heads and honking loudly.
The sweet video has stolen the hearts of millions, and been viewed on TikTok nearly 3 million times.
The injured swan gets viral reunion
The two swans normally frolic together around Bluffer's Park in Scarborough, a district of Toronto, but due to Mango's medical emergency, the pair was briefly separated.
Days earlier, TWC volunteers had spotted Mango with blood all over his feathers and knew he needed help. Rescuers were called, and after wrangling the bird, took him to their facility.
Mango had a small laceration on his beak. According to the TWC's Instagram post, the cut looked worse than it was. After a few days of care at the wildlife center, he was ready to return to the lake and his mate.
Rescuers swooned over the sweet reunion between the pair.
"It was so beautiful, I’ve never seen anything like that in the last 12 years," Ann added.
Hopefully, these two swans will live happily ever after together – and injury free.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/torontostar