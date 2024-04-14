Swan mates have magical "romance novel" reunion in viral TikTok

Toronto, Canada - Any lover knows that being separated from their boo is trying, and reunions are super sweet. The same is true for swan mates, as an animal pair celebrated dramatically when an injured male was returned to his home and partner.

These Canadian swans had one dramatic reunion! © Screenshot/TikTok/torontostar

A short clip from the Toronto Wildliife Center (TWC) has become a viral sensation after it was posted on TikTok by the Toronto Star.

The video shows two trumpeter swans getting back together in sweeping fashion. Ann, a long-time TWC volunteer, described the animals' reunion, telling the outlet, "It was like a romance novel."

Mango, the injured male swam, had been taken in and rehabilitated by the center after an injury.

In the moment caught on camera, Mango was released from his crate afterward when his mate Charlotte, catches sight of her boo. She immediately starts flapping her wings and calling out to him. After spotting her, Mango hobbles over and the two flap their huge wings excitedly, bobbing their heads and honking loudly.

The sweet video has stolen the hearts of millions, and been viewed on TikTok nearly 3 million times.