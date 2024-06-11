Triple shark attack in Florida leaves teen without hand and leg on first beach trip

Florida - Several sharks in Florida attacked three different people on Friday, and now, more details are known about the health of the victims.

Lulu Gribbin (15) was flown to the hospital by helicopter. © Screenshot/Facebook/South Walton Fire District

The first attack happened when 45-year-old Virginia native Elisabeth Foley was bitten on the left hand and midsection by a shark at 1:20 PM on Friday.

Unfortunately, the attack was so severe that her left hand reportedly had to be amputated. According to her husband, Elisabeth is now "hanging in there and has a super positive attitude."

About 90 minutes after Elisabeth's shocking incident, a second shark attacked teenagers Lulu Gribbin (15) and McCray Faust (17) approximately four miles away.

The pair had been searching for sand dollars in waist-deep water when the shark bit them, with McCray sustaining foot injuries and Lulu subsequently losing her left hand and much of her right leg above the knee.

"She also had lost 2/3 of the blood in her body. Of course, no one wants that for your child, but she is alive. They also told us that Lulu may be intubated for the next week or so and would need 4-5 surgeries to finalize her amputations," Lulu's mother Ann Blair Gribbin blogged on Caring Bridge.

Her mother, Ann Blair Gribbin, said they were on their "first mother-daughter beach trip" with some family friends. Shortly after they arrived, news spread of a shark in the water.



"I saw her wounds on her leg and started to scream. She was lifeless, her eyes closed, mouth white and pale. The wound on her leg or all that was left of her leg was something out of a movie," Ann Blair told the Mirror.

"I finally made it back to her and held her hand and she saw me, and I told her I was there."