Fort Worth Zoo introduces adorable "fuzzy Valentine!"
Fort Worth, Texas - The Fort Worth Zoo took to social media to share some sweet news on their new baby gorilla. Their "fuzzy valentine" actually came early, after the zoo team had to intervene to save the animal's mother.
This story of this baby gorilla's birth is an "historic and emotional" one, according to the Fort Worth Zoo.
"Introducing our fuzzy Valentine," the zoo wrote on social media on Wednesday, and shared the baby's story and some sweet snaps.
This is the third gorilla baby was born at the Texas zoo, and she arrived four to six weeks early via emergency cesarean after the animal's mother, a gorilla named Sekani, exhibited signs of preeclampsia.
Preeclampsia is a health serious condition that can occur during pregnancy in both humans and primates.
"Zoo staff and veterinarians consulted with specialists in human medicine and agreed that the emergency cesarean would need to take place to save Sekani and give her unborn baby the best opportunity for survival," the zoo shared.
The cesarean surgery was a success and Sekani has made a full recovery.
Sadly, the mama gorilla did not demonstrate the "necessary maternal signs to care for her premature baby."
The zoo is considering surrogacy for their new baby!
As this baby gorilla's mother couldn't care for her baby, zookeepers and staff took on the challenge. For the last five weeks, the staff has been raising the baby female gorilla by hand.
Humans, however, won't raise this gorilla forever. The "staff has shifted focus to one of our other female gorillas, Gracie, for possible surrogacy," the zoo said.
This fuzzy valentine's story is just beginning, as the zoo said interested fans should stay tuned for more updates on their newest baby.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/Fortworthzoo