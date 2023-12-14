Orphaned mountain lion cubs settling in at San Diego zoo after daring rescue!

San Diego, California - Three orphaned mountain lion cubs are settling at the San Diego Zoo after being rescued from almost certain death by wildlife officials!

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, UC Davis Wildlife Health Center, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife joined forces to find the struggling cubs, according to a press release from the San Diego Zoo.

All three were about six weeks old at the time of their rescue and "likely would not have survived more than one week on their own."

The search party used data taken from the GPS collar attached to the cubs' mother, designated F307 by the UC Davis mountain lion research team, to figure out where to look for the babies. It is unclear what happened to their mom.

On the first day, the rescuers found the first cub hiding in a hole and a second wedged between two rocks. Three days later, they found the third one crouching in chaparral.

Rescuers continued searching the area for a few more days to make sure they hadn't missed any babies. The three siblings were reunited at Paul Harter Veterinary Medical Center.