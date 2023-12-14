Orphaned mountain lion cubs settling in at San Diego zoo after daring rescue!
San Diego, California - Three orphaned mountain lion cubs are settling at the San Diego Zoo after being rescued from almost certain death by wildlife officials!
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, UC Davis Wildlife Health Center, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife joined forces to find the struggling cubs, according to a press release from the San Diego Zoo.
All three were about six weeks old at the time of their rescue and "likely would not have survived more than one week on their own."
The search party used data taken from the GPS collar attached to the cubs' mother, designated F307 by the UC Davis mountain lion research team, to figure out where to look for the babies. It is unclear what happened to their mom.
On the first day, the rescuers found the first cub hiding in a hole and a second wedged between two rocks. Three days later, they found the third one crouching in chaparral.
Rescuers continued searching the area for a few more days to make sure they hadn't missed any babies. The three siblings were reunited at Paul Harter Veterinary Medical Center.
San Diego Zoo's Safari park is "a refuge" for mountain lion cubs
The orphaned animals were found at such a young age that they cannot safely be reintroduced to their natural habitat, the zoo explained in their press release.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has designated the San Diego Zoo Safari Park a safe haven for the furry friends.
"Mountain lions are a keystone species right here in our own backyard. It’s been a privilege to nurse these youngsters back to full health, and we now have the honor of caring for them long term," said Lisa Peterson, executive director at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
"The Safari Park will be a refuge for these three cubs offering them native landscapes and new opportunities to thrive, while sharing the importance of coexistence among wildlife with our guests."
Cover photo: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance/Ken Bohn