Pittsburgh Zoo welcomes bouncing baby wallaby!

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium took to social media to share some super sweet baby animal news: they've got a wallaby joey!

There's a new baby wallaby at the Pittsburgh Zoo! © Collage: Screenshots/X/@PghZoo

According to a press release, their newest bouncing baby was born in October 2023, but the care team didn't get a glimpse of it until April 2024.



Baby wallabies, like other marsupials, spend the first few months of their lives safely tucked away in their mother's pouch.

When they're born, wallabies are the same size as jelly beans, which also makes them hard to see.

Baby joeys nurse, grow, and sleep in their mother's pouch until they're big enough to explore the world.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has yet to examine the animal and isn't sure if the baby is male or female. So far, they've been letting the four-year-old mother and her baby bond.