Pittsburgh Zoo welcomes bouncing baby wallaby!
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium took to social media to share some super sweet baby animal news: they've got a wallaby joey!
According to a press release, their newest bouncing baby was born in October 2023, but the care team didn't get a glimpse of it until April 2024.
Baby wallabies, like other marsupials, spend the first few months of their lives safely tucked away in their mother's pouch.
When they're born, wallabies are the same size as jelly beans, which also makes them hard to see.
Baby joeys nurse, grow, and sleep in their mother's pouch until they're big enough to explore the world.
The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has yet to examine the animal and isn't sure if the baby is male or female. So far, they've been letting the four-year-old mother and her baby bond.
Baby wallaby begins to explore new surroundings
The Wallaby care team first spotted the little joey hopping around its mother, Ava, in May and noted that it always returned to sleep.
"The joey is spending more and more time out exploring but does not stray too far for mom," Tiffani Thompson, Curator of Kids Kingdom, said. "The joey still returns to the pouch and will continue to do so for quite a while. Ava is a great mom and has done an excellent job at raising her young one."
The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium now has a Bennett wallaby mob of nine, with seven males, one female, and the new little bouncing joey.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@PghZoo