Texas zoo announces "groundbreaking births" of endangered crocodiles

Fort Worth, Texas- Fort Worth Zoo announced the "groundbreaking births" of four endangered gharial crocodiles on Thursday, becoming the only US zoo to welcome multiple hatchlings of this endangered animal.

Fort Worth Zoo recently announced the "groundbreaking births" of four gharial crocodiles. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/FortWorthZoo

The Texas zoo announced the "monumental conservation success" of the hatchlings' birth on Thursday and shared photos of the babies on Twitter.

The hatchling crocodiles are from two separate clutches and will introduce a new bloodline of the endangered animal to populations not living in the wild, as NBC DFW reported.

"The Fort Worth Zoo is the only institution in the United States to have produced multiple offspring of this critically endangered species," the zoo said in a statement.

"The Zoo is incredibly proud to announce this groundbreaking conservation success, quadrupling the number of births to ever take place in the US."